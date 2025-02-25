Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

