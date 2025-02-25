Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

