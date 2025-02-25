Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.