Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 359.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Ventas by 28.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,878,000 after acquiring an additional 214,384 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Ventas by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 26,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in Ventas by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 439,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 121,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,904,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,499,000 after acquiring an additional 231,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

