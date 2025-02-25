Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 84,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,352,180. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,231,904 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $752.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

