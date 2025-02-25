Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 577 shares.The stock last traded at $511.12 and had previously closed at $511.89.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.01.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

