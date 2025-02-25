WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

