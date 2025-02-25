Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

