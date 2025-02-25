Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.30% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WDC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 841,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 124.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Finally, Avala Global LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 1,147,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.