WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 446,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,699. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

