Workiva (NYSE:WK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Workiva updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.090 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

Workiva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. 763,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

