Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN):
- 2/24/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/18/2025 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
- 2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $109.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
WYNN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,413,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.