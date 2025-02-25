Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN):

2/24/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $109.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,413,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.