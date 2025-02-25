Yerbaé Brands, Safety Shot to Join Webinar Highlighting Strategic Moves

Yerbaé Brands Corp. announced on February 24, 2025, that its CEO Todd Gibson will join Safety Shot Inc. CEO Jarrett Boon for the upcoming FORCE Family Webinar. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT, is set to outline the companies’ strategic vision for disrupting the functional beverage market.

Get alerts:

According to documents filed with the SEC, the webinar will provide insights into how the two companies plan to leverage synergies in areas such as distribution, supply chain management, product development, and marketing. The collaboration appears to build on the definitive arrangement agreement executed on January 7, 2025, which marked a substantial step toward redefining the healthy and functional beverage sector by combining Yerbaé’s popular line of plant-based energy drinks with Safety Shot’s wellness solutions.

Both companies have highlighted the potential for business expansion over the next five years through new market penetration and ongoing product innovation. Yerbaé Brands, known for its zero sugar, zero calorie beverages derived from plant-based ingredients including yerba mate, aims to further capitalize on growing consumer interest in health-conscious alternatives. Meanwhile, Safety Shot Inc. has positioned itself as a leader in the dietary supplement arena with its flagship product designed to support wellness and lower blood alcohol content.

The move signals an industry trend where strategic mergers and collaborations are being explored to meet the expanding demand for functional, health-oriented beverages and supplements. Forward-looking statements in the press release underscore the companies’ optimism regarding their growth prospects, while also noting the inherent risks and uncertainties that accompany such transformative business initiatives.

Both Yerbaé Brands and Safety Shot intend to provide further details during the webinar, as they continue to refine their strategies and operational plans aimed at capturing wider market share in the competitive functional wellness space.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Yerbaé Brands’s 8K filing here.

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

Featured Stories