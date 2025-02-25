Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.64-7.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.10). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $412.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

