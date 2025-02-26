10,815 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Pentair comprises about 0.8% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Pentair by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 260,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Pentair by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

