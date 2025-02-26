1,769 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,240,000 after buying an additional 487,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,777,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after buying an additional 284,046 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

DEO opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

