183,120 Shares in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Price Performance

NASDAQ:FACTU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

