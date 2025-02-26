-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,468 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 6,146 call options.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

SVIX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,759 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.52% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

