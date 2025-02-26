3,984 Shares in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Acquired by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $25.66.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.