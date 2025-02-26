4,506 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Fjell Capital LLC

Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USB. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.