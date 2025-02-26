74 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in ASML by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

ASML stock opened at $730.19 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $732.79 and a 200-day moving average of $756.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

