81,186 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

