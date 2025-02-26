85,184 Shares in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of scPharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

SCPH opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.11. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

