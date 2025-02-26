90,896 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Acquired by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 2.6% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned 1.38% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJAN. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

