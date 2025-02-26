ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

