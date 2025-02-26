ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12, Zacks reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

ACM Research Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 2,487,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,046. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.