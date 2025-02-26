Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $911.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

