Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.30 ($0.57), with a volume of 16065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.59).

Aeorema Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.02. The company has a market cap of £4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.