Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.540-5.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.280 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $134.51. 1,538,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.