agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:AGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.66. agilon health has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

In other news, Director Karen Mcloughlin bought 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This trade represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $169,600 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 272,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in agilon health by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after buying an additional 215,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.