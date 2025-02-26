Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

AEM traded up C$2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$141.03. 247,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,535. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$126.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$64.56 and a 12-month high of C$145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$246,942.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,269 shares of company stock worth $9,616,572. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.