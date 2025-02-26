Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,366,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,501 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, Bank of America raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $624.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of API. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Agora by 2,792.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $3,057,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

