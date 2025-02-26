Alcoa Corporation (AAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.