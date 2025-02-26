Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

