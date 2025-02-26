Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 13,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,037. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

