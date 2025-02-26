Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%.

Alphatec Stock Up 4.7 %

Alphatec stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 502,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,750.81. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,376 shares of company stock worth $2,557,148. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.