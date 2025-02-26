Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

