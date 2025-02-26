Amalgamated Bank Has $16.29 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

