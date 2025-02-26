Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Amarin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 894,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Amarin has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $237.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amarin by 63.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Amarin by 80.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

