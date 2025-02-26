Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $1,290,770.56 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,833,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,243,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

