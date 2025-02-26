Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AMTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Amentum Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AMTM opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

