Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.57 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.28 or 0.00003698 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $49.57 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 21st, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,088 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

