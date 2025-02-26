Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Lifted by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1,730.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640,032 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 0.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Annaly Capital Management worth $51,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

