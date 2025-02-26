Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 3,706,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,983,141 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $12.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

