Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

OMC opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

