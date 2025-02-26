Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shell by 45.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 6,510.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 347,314 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 8.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

