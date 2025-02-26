Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 321,160 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 643,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2067 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

