Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOO stock opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.92 and a 200 day moving average of $537.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.