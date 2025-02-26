ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,193,712 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 9.87% of 10x Genomics worth $171,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan Mateo acquired 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

