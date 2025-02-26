ARK Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 454,294 Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Oklo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

